Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $599.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

