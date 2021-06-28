Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

