Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 761,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

