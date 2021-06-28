Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $24.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $107.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

