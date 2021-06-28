Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

ATI opened at $21.02 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

