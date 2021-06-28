Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,255,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,779. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

