Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.55. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.73. 138,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,163. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

