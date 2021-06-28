Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.83.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

