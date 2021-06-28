Zacks: Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

EXFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $342.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.