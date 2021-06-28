Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

