Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is ($0.01). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

