Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $306.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $312.20 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.