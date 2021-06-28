Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post sales of $464.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.10 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $428.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 293,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

