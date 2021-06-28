Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.31. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.59. 12,750,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,373,920. The company has a market capitalization of $618.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.