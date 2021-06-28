Yearn Secure (YSEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $429,351.09 and approximately $64.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

