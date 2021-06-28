Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
YRI opened at C$5.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
