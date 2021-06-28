Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

YRI opened at C$5.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

YRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

