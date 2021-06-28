XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.18%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.