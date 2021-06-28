Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,955 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 95,260 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $34,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.71. 12,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

