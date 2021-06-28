Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

XNCR stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

