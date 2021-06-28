Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $34,543.23 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34,543.23 or 0.99540830 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.71 billion and approximately $304.43 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00030924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,125 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

