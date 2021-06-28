WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of WPP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

