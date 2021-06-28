Worm Capital LLC Has $33.86 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worm Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 119,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $368,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.