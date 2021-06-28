Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $3,250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $7,289,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $5,289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of GIIXU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

