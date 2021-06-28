Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $737,000 in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after buying an additional 281,193 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $56,355,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

