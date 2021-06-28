Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 144.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $189.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

