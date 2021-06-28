Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,850,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $13,639,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

