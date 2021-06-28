Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 29,248 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 536.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 486,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

