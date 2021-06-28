Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $5,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

