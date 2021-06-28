WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

