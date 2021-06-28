Whiteheart Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $238,990.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $590.52 or 0.01701648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00162704 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.35 or 0.99423021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

