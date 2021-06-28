Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

