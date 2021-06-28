Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

