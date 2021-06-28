Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

