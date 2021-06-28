Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $269.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

