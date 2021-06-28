Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $527,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

