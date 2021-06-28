Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $466,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 152,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $876.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $528.63 and a 52-week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

