Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $338,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $207.73 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.44 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

