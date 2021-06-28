Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,565. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.96.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

