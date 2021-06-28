Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

