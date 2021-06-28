Wells Fargo & Company Raises Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

