Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

