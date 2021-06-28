Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $86.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 106,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,998. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.