Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GMS (GMS)

6/25/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

6/25/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

6/25/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

6/24/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

6/24/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/2/2021 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

5/18/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. 23,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,808. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

