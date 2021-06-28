Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $415.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.69 million and the highest is $427.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $338.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

