Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.