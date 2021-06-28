Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Hits $6.53 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $1,360.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00396442 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,656,139 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

