Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 171.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,664 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $60,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,834.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,651 shares of company stock worth $89,512,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.