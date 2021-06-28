Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.77. 894,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,808,756. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

