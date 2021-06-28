Vidulum Price Tops $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $205,251.20 and $317.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.