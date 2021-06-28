Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

VRRM stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

